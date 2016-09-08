Belgrade’s old perfume shop holds back the years

On a cobblestone street in central Belgrade, amid designer boutiques and trendy snack bars, stands a small perfume shop that is the last keeper of a dying craft and a witness to the Serbian capital's turbulent history. The Sava Perfumery is the only one of its kind still remaining in Belgrade – a small family business of home-made perfumes and other beauty products, the kind that once thrived here but have vanished as mass-production has taken over.



Nowadays, the small cherry-red shop still seems to defy time – its wood-rimmed shop window displays old glass jars, small perfume bottles – one of them in the shape of Paris' Eiffel Tower – and black-and-white photographs behind the blurred glass.



Almost everything inside Jovanov's shop dates back to the time when his father and uncle first opened in 1941, just months before the Nazi occupation of Belgrade began.



Jovanov, who was born in 1949, played in the shop as a small boy and slowly learned the craft.

...