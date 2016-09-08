Russian jet comes within 3 meters of U.S. spy plane: American officials

A Russian fighter jet carried out an "unsafe and unprofessional" intercept of a U.S. spy plane over the Black Sea and came within 3.05 meters of the American aircraft, two U.S. defense officials said on Wednesday.



It lasted about 19 minutes and involved a Russian Sukhoi Su-27 fighter and a U.S. Navy P-8 surveillance plane flying a regular patrol, said one official, speaking on condition of anonymity.



There have been a number of similar incidents involving Russia and the United States this year.

...