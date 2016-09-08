U.K. says work to begin on Calais wall to stop migrants

Britain hopes a 4-meter-high concrete wall will succeed where security guards and barbed wire have failed, and stop migrants reaching the U.K. from the northern French port of Calais. Home Office Minister Robert Goodwill announced this week that a 1-kilometer-long barrier will be built as part of a 17 million pound ($23 million) security package agreed to by Britain and France. He told lawmakers Tuesday that its construction along the main highway to the port would start "very soon".



Truckers' groups were cool to the idea of a wall.

...