Paris police hold two people after car scare

A car, whose owner is on an intelligence services watch list of people suspected of religious radicalization, was discovered near Notre Dame cathedral in Paris Saturday night with seven gas cylinders inside, police and judicial officials said Wednesday.



Florence Berthout, mayor of Paris's Fifth Arrondissement, said the incident highlighted the need to beef up security and put more police on patrol in one of the world's most visited cities.



Thousands of extra police and soldiers have been deployed to patrol sensitive sites across France since 130 people were killed by Islamist gunmen and suicide bombers in multiple attacks on Paris last Nov. 13 .

...