Beloved pets in Venezuela go hungry as economic crisis deepens

Carlos Parra used to love waking up to see his pet albino boxer, Nina.



"Now people just leave them here because they can't take care of them," Rios said.



Shelters are running classes teaching pet owners to look for food substitutes in the hopes of helping them maintain their pets through the crisis. At one private shelter in the working-class Caracas neighborhood of El Junquito, a popular alternative for dogs that would never have been considered in better times is chickenfeed.



The shelter is now home to more than 200 cats and dogs.



The National Institute of Racetracks said the horses died because owners and trainers were not feeding them.



Some pet owners who can't bear to watch their animals waste away are looking for others to take them in.

...