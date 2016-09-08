Denmark to buy leaked Panama Papers

Denmark will buy leaked data from a Panamanian law firm that helped customers open offshore companies to avoid paying taxes, the Scandinavian country's taxation minister said Wednesday. Karsten Lauritzen said Danish tax authorities had received an anonymous offer over the summer to acquire data from the so-called "Panama Papers" that could involve up to 600 people.



The data, consisting of records on 11.5 million offshore holdings, was originally leaked to a German newspaper, which shared it with a global network of investigative journalists, leading to media reports in April.



It's unclear whether Denmark is the first country to have bought or accessed the leaked data beyond what was made public.

