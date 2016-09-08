Summit goes soft on China over sea dispute

A summit of Southeast Asian countries and world powers is expected to let China off with a muted reprimand over its expansionist activities in the disputed South China Sea, according to a draft of their joint statement to be released Thursday.



The statement made no mention of the land reclamation activities by China, which has turned shoals and coral reefs into seven man-made islands with and built airstrips capable of handling military aircraft on three of them. ASEAN leaders at their earlier summit Tuesday expressed concern over China's island-building.



The use of the phrase "some leaders" in the two statements underscores the fundamental problem ASEAN and the wider East Asia Summit has in dealing with China -- not all its members are willing to scold Beijing.



The Philippines is concerned that China may plan to turn the shoal into another man-made island.

...