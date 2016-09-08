Pacific nations open summit with eye on climate fight

Pacific island leaders opened their annual regional summit Thursday with a colorful ceremony in Micronesia, as some of the world's smallest nations vowed to put up a big fight against climate change.



Cook Islands Prime Minister Henry Puna said the countries on the frontline of climate change must now maintain leadership on the issue and keep up the pressure.



Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine said the tiny nations would not back away from an issue that threatens their future.



Most PIF members are small island states and developing nations, with Australia and New Zealand its richest members.

...