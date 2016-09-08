Mexican finance minister resigns amid Trump scandal

Mexico's finance minister Luis Videgaray resigned Wednesday following Donald Trump's controversial visit to the country, with the U.S. Republican presidential candidate boasting it showed his trip had been a success.



Videgaray, a close confidant of President Enrique Pena Nieto, stepped down earlier Wednesday amid fallout from the New York billionaire's visit which he helped arrange.



Pena Nieto said he had accepted Videgaray's resignation but made no mention of reports he played a crucial role in setting up Trump's August 31 meeting with the president.



Meade, who served as foreign minister for Pena Nieto and finance minister under former president Felipe Calderon, defended Trump's visit in a newspaper interview published prior to Videgaray's resignation.



Trump said at a joint news conference after his meeting with Pena Nieto that his demand that Mexico pay for a wall along the U.S. border had not been discussed.

