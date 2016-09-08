Bridge collapse halts I.Coast-Burkina rail traffic

Rail traffic between Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso has been halted for at least two weeks after a bridge collapsed on the line linking the two countries, the operator has said.



The 250-meter iron bridge, built in 1910 across the Nzi river, collapsed dramatically Tuesday as a freight train was crossing.



In a statement, Sitarail said "significant resources" were being poured into repairing the line and ensuring a resumption of rail traffic, which would take "at least a fortnight".



The freight train, which was made up of two locomotives and 20 wagons, was carrying more than 1,000 tonnes of goods.

...