Newly elected Hong Kong lawmaker reports 'death threats'

A Hong Kong lawmaker advocating more autonomy from China who won a seat in landmark elections last weekend said Thursday he had received "death threats" before and since the polls as he reported them to police.



Michael Vidler, a lawyer assisting Chu, urged police to take the case seriously.



Sunday's election saw a record turnout with more than two million residents casting their votes in the city of seven million.



Chu, standing as an independent, emerged as winner in his constituency with more than 80,000 votes -- the most of any candidate in the polls.

