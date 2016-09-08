California city disciplines officers involved in sex scandal

A Northern California police department has announced it started disciplinary action against a dozen officers implicated by a teenage prostitute in a wide-ranging sex scandal.



Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said Wednesday that the city's police department started dismissal proceedings against four officers, but noted some may have previously left the department. The department earlier announced that two officers implicated in the scandal previously resigned.



Schaaf declined to identify the officers.



Most of the implicated officers work in Oakland, which has placed three other officers on leave.

...