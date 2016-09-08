EU extends sanctions against Russian, Ukrainian figures: sources

The EU has rolled over asset freeze and travel ban sanctions against nearly 150 people in Ukraine and Russia for supporting pro-Moscow rebels, European Union sources said Thursday.



In July, the EU extended for another six months to January 2017 much more damaging economic sanctions targeting whole sectors of the Russian economy, charging that Russia was not living up to its Minsk commitments.



Against this backdrop and a growing sense of frustration at the impasse in Ukraine, EU diplomatic sources say EU leaders will review the broader economic sanctions in October but a final decision will likely wait until December.

...