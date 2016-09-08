Tesla probes Dutch fatal crash, says auto-pilot not on

Pioneering US electric car firm Tesla said Thursday it was investigating a fatal crash in The Netherlands when a Model S sedan ploughed at high-speed into a tree.



But the company stressed the driver, who was killed in Wednesday's crash near the eastern Dutch town of Baarn, was not driving on auto-pilot.



It is the second fatal crash involving a Tesla electric car, after a driver was killed in May in Florida while driving on auto-pilot.



Last month the company unveiled a new speedier version, the Model S P100D, capable of travelling more than 482 kilometers (300 miles) before it needs to be recharged, with starting prices of around $135,000 .

