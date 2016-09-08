EU-Canada air passenger deal illegal: court advisor

An EU-Canada deal to share air passenger data in a bid to fight terrorism cannot be passed in its present form as it would breach privacy laws, the chief legal adviser to the European Union's top court said Thursday.



"A number of provisions of the draft agreement are incompatible with EU fundamental rights".



He did not say whether this applied to similar passenger data deals that the EU has with the United States and Australia.



The EU and the United States have since reached a new internet privacy deal.

