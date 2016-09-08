Obama: Americans will reject Trump's 'wacky' idea

President Barack Obama said Thursday that Republican Donald Trump confirms his belief that Trump isn't qualified to be president "every time he speaks," adding that he was confident Americans would ultimately reject the brash billionaire on Election Day.



Obama said he planned to do everything possible to persuade lawmakers to approve it before year's end.



Obama rejected the notion that he'd been slighted while in Asia or that leaders in the region were rejecting his leadership -- a criticism leveled by Trump.



The start of Obama's trip was overshadowed by tense moments on the tarmac in Hangzhou when Chinese officials clashed with White House aides and appeared to have failed to secure a staircase for Obama's plane.



Obama called off the meeting.

