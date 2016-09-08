Merkel allies say Germany must favor Christian migrants

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Bavarian allies have called for tougher immigration rules in Germany that favor migrants from Europe's "Christian-occidental cultural sphere", according to a party paper seen by AFP Thursday.



The party -- which has long and fervently attacked Merkel's liberal stance on refugees that welcomed a million asylum seekers into the EU's top economy last year -- plans to present the paper at a meeting starting Friday.



The move comes days after the right-wing populist and anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) beat Merkel's party in a state vote, and about a year before Germany expects to hold national elections.



From now, demanded the CSU, Germany must set an upper limit of accepting 200,000 refugees a year and otherwise give preference to migrants "from our Christian-occidental cultural sphere".

...