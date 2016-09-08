Decision time for Ping as Gabon court deadline looms

LIBREVILLE: Go to court or take to the streets: that's the decision opposition leader Jean Ping must make Thursday afternoon in his efforts to reverse Ali Bongo's disputed reelection in Gabon.



Any appeals of the results of the Aug. 27 presidential election -- which gave Bongo a razor-thin lead over Ping -- are supposed to be lodged at the Constitutional Court by 4:00 pm (1500 GMT).



Ping, who believes Bongo has the court in his pocket, seems to be waiting until the last moment before showing his hand.



The August 31 announcement that Bongo had beaten Ping by fewer than 6,000 votes prompted several days of riots amid opposition claims the election had been stolen.

...