German minister, in Lithuania, backs European 'defense union'

Germany's defense minister called for a European "defense union" on Thursday during a visit to the Baltic state of Lithuania, where Berlin is preparing to lead a battle group of about 1,000 troops as a deterrence against neighboring Russia.



The European Union has long considered forging closer defense ties while not undermining the U.S.-led NATO alliance, to which many EU member states also belong, especially in the face of a more aggressive Russia and worsening conflicts in the Middle East.



The decision of Britain, a staunch opponent of any EU "army", to quit the EU has also removed an obstacle to the closer European defense cooperation favored by Germany, France and many eastern European countries.

