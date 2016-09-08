Much work needed to improve Ukraine ceasefire, says Germany

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Thursday that a lot of work was still "urgently needed" to get a ceasefire fully implemented in eastern Ukraine where Ukrainian government forces confront Russian-backed separatists.



Steinmeier, who visits Ukraine next week in an effort to arrange a new high-level meeting between Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia, voiced dissatisfaction over slow progress to resolve the conflict in which more than 9,500 people have been killed.



Steinmeier said concrete progress had to be made before calling a meeting of the four countries.

