EU to give debit cards to refugees in Turkey

The EU announced plans Thursday to distribute debit cards to refugees in Turkey to help them meet basic needs as part of a multi-billion euro aid deal with Ankara to curb migrant flows to Europe.



Working with Turkish and U.N. officials, the European Union said it will launch next month the program to distribute EU-funded debit cards that will help up to one million of Turkey's nearly three million refugees, most of them Syrian.



For its cooperation to stem the flow of migrants to Greece, Turkey won an acceleration of its long-stalled bid for EU membership, another three billion euros ($3.4 billion) in aid and visa-free travel for its nationals to Europe.

