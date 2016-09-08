Spanish hooligans held for assault on pregnant Muslim woman

Two football hooligans have been detained for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman wearing a niqab in Barcelona, police said Thursday, as anti-Islam hate crimes soar in Spain.



The woman, who is eight months pregnant, was walking through the center of the seaside city last week with her husband and two children, and was rebuked by the two ultras because she was wearing the Islamic veil, police said in a statement.



In April, Mounir Benjelloun, head of the Spanish Federation of Islamic Religious Entities, told AFP 534 anti-Islam incidents were reported in Spain last year, a more than tenfold jump from 2014 .

...