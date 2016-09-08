UK lawmakers should vacate parliament for six-year renovation project: report

Britain's parliament should completely vacate its historic Palace of Westminster building for six years in order to allow a multi-billion pound major renovation project to take place, a committee of lawmakers said Thursday.



Last year an independent report on required restoration work found asbestos throughout the building, stonework crumbling, roofs leaking and plumbing failing.



The committee looked at a series of options ranging from a six-year, 3.5 billion pound program involving lawmakers moving out of the building, to a 32-year rolling program carried out while it continued to function as a parliament, at a cost of 5.7 billion pounds.



The oldest building on the site, Westminster Hall, dates from 1099 and is still in daily use.

