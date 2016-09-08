Serbia appeals for border aid as region awaits migrant flows

Serbia has appealed to Austria and France for help controlling its southern and eastern borders, the country's interior minister said on Thursday, as countries across the region braced for a possible surge in migrant flows as winter approaches.



Serbia's request for technical assistance mirrors an earlier request to Hungary, which has agreed to send police officers with thermal imaging equipment to help patrol Serbia's border with Bulgaria and Macedonia.



More than 103,000 migrants have passed through Serbia so far in 2016, with most heading north towards Hungary.



Prompted by such concerns, Hungary has announced plans to build a second, more impenetrable fence along its border with Serbia to prevent "illegal" crossings, some 20,000 of which have taken place so far this year.

...