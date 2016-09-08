Playboy wins copyright battle over web links to its images

Playboy won a legal fight to stop a website from posting links to images published without permission Thursday, a decision which could have far wider consequences across the Internet.



The European Union's top court decided that posting such links infringes copyright when the website doing it is seeking to profit from pictures published without permission.



The ECJ recognized that the internet "is of particular importance to freedom of expression and of information and that hyperlinks contribute to its sound operation and to the exchange of opinions and information as well".



Therefore it could be difficult for individuals posting such links to know if they are doing it legally, the court said.

...