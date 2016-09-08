Italy court clears accused people smugglers, says were forced to drive boats



An Italian judge acquitted two men accused of people smuggling and murder, saying they had been forced at gunpoint by Libyan traffickers to drive a rubber boat packed with migrants last year.



Hundreds of similar cases are pending in Italy, and the ruling may have set a "historic" precedent, said one of the defense lawyers in the case.



The two were accused of both people smuggling and murder because 12 people died during the attempted crossing in July 2015 when the rubber boat they were driving started to deflate.



In Italy, both prosecutors and defendants can appeal court rulings.

...