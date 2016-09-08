Hunting down ISIS leader should be 'top priority': Clinton

Hillary Clinton called Thursday for the United States to track down and kill ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, as it did Osama bin Laden, insisting her Republican rival Donald Trump has no plan to defeat the extremists.



Clinton and Trump have clashed repeatedly over foreign policy, but their battle rose to a new level Wednesday night when the two were separately grilled over their national security credentials.



Instead of laying out a Middle East strategy, Trump "bizarrely" praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and suggested the strongman is a stronger leader that US President Barack Obama, she said.

...