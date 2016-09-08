Wildfires hit Portugal's tourist Algarve region

Portugal's tourist region of Algarve was the latest to be hit by violent forest fires, emergency services said Thursday, as more than 2,000 firefighters continued to battle flames across the country.



Backed by water-dropping aircraft, firefighters were trying to bring under control some 50 blazes nationwide that have forced many residents to evacuate their homes.



The most devastating blaze was burning through the wooded hills of Monchique in the southern Algarve region, where 400 firefighters have been deployed in a difficult-to-access rocky area.



Other fires continued in the north and southwest of Spain.

...