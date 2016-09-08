Hollande warns against sacrificing rights to anti-terror fight

President Francois Hollande said Thursday that Islam could co-exist with secularism, warning in a speech seen as preparing the ground for a re-election bid that the anti-terror fight should not undermine French values.



The deeply unpopular Hollande has yet to announce whether he will run for a second term next year, but is widely expected to be a candidate.



Hollande rejected calls by conservatives, including his arch-rival, former president Nicolas Sarkozy, for the state to ban the burkini, saying it would be "unconstitutional".



Hollande said attack plots had been foiled "in recent days" but did not elaborate.



Hollande has deferred his decision on whether to run until December.



A separate survey for BFMTV Wednesday showed 88 percent of the French opposed to Hollande standing again.



Three of Hollande's former ministers have already announced their own presidential bids.

