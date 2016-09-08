UK abandons plans to privatize Land Registry: government source

The British government has abandoned plans to privatize the U.K. Land Registry that has recorded ownership of property in the country for more than 150 years after a change of leadership at the ministry in charge, according to a government source.



A government source, who asked not to be named, said new ministers appointed after Theresa May took over as prime minister in July were being given time to consider options but that plans for privatization had been dropped.



The self-financing Land Registry, set up in 1862, holds and maintains the data for around 24 million property titles which the public can access for 3 pounds per search and other organisations use to provide a range of house price measures.

