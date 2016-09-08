EU lawmakers name federalist Verhofstadt to Brexit talks

The European Parliament has named Guy Verhofstadt, a former Belgian prime minister and arch-foe of eurosceptics across the continent, to represent it in the forthcoming Brexit negotiations with London.



Parliament, which announced Verhofstadt's appointment by fellow party leaders on Thursday, will have a limited role in the detailed negotiations with British Prime Minister Theresa May, once she formally launches to process triggered by the June 23 referendum vote to leave the bloc.



Verhofstadt, who described his appointment as an "honour" and said parliament would play a "central role" in any deals with Britain, has long taken a tough line with the British.



Detailed negotiations will be handled by the EU executive, the European Commission.



Tusk, who met May in London on Thursday for their first official talks, and Juncker, insist there can be no negotiations until that notification – although British and EU officials widely expect some general, informal discussions about how talks will be conducted and on possible outcomes.

