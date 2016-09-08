UK's Hammond warns EU against attempt to break up City of London

Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond warned other European Union countries they would be making a "huge mistake" if they tried to break up London's dominance as a global financial center after the country leaves the bloc.



In a sign of tense negotiations that lie ahead as Britain tries to negotiate its exit from the EU while keeping as much access as possible to its single market, Hammond said London's "complex ecosystem" of banks and financial services could not be replicated elsewhere.



Hammond said Britain would leave the single market and would try to secure a deal that was suited to the country's interests.



Hammond said Britain could not accept uncontrolled free movement of people from the bloc given the political message from the June referendum, but he wanted a deal which gave British businesses as much access as possible to the EU.

...