Apple is betting big on a wireless future

Apple wants to push consumers further into a wireless world.



Older headphones that aren't compatible with Apple's "Lightning" power port will need an adapter, which will come standard with new iPhones.



The new AirPods are based on Bluetooth standards. But in addition to special sensors, a microphone and noise canceling technology, they have a processor chip designed by Apple, combined with software Apple says will make it simple to sync them with an iPhone, Apple Watch and other Apple gadgets.



The new "AirPods" will work with Bluetooth-enabled devices made by Apple's rivals, but they won't have the ease of pairing that comes with Apple's software.



It's an expensive ecosystem: Buying a new iPhone 7, Apple Watch and a set of AirPods will cost over $1,000 .



Apple is hoping its new iPhone and an updated Apple Watch, known as Series 2, will help reverse a recent decline in sales. Industry analysts say the iphone 6S and 6S Plus, which Apple introduced last fall, didn't offer many compelling new features over the previous year's models.



With the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, Apple may face a similar challenge.

...