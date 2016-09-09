Amazon slashes price, adds voice assistant Alexa to new Fire tablet

It cut the price of its new Fire tablet almost in half and added its popular voice assistant, Alexa, in hopes of making it a hot holiday item, despite a slump in overall tablet sales.



The biggest change is that the tablet will have Alexa functionality.



Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. has managed to grow its share by slashing prices of its Fire tablet and encouraging people to buy more than one.



Alexa voice-recognition software will be available on all the new tablets, as well as via a free over-the-air software update for Fire HD8 tablets from last year.



Keith said he expects tablet users to use Alexa mainly while using tablets for entertainment like movies and e-books.

