Apple hones marketing for Watch with focus on fitness

Two years after unveiling the Apple Watch with apps and styles that tried to appeal to every need and every customer, Apple Inc. has honed its marketing strategy, debuting a second generation product aimed squarely at the health and athletic audience.



The focus on fitness will enhance the watch's appeal to its core audience but also cements its status as a niche device, analysts said.



The first new device released under Chief Executive Tim Cook, the Apple Watch has not attracted a mass audience, selling 1.6 million units in the second quarter, down more than half from a year ago, in the run-up to the new version, IDC data showed.



Sanford Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi estimates the watch will generate $4.1 billion in revenue for Apple this year, up from $2.7 billion in 2015 .

