Southern EU meet to talk migration woes, post-Brexit Europe

Alarmed by rising xenophobic rhetoric in Europe, Greece will seek common ground at a mini-summit in Athens Friday with fellow southern EU states struggling with migration.



The huddle between the European Union's seven Mediterranean states is aimed at fighting "marginal, racist" views and "intolerance" in the bloc, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Thursday.



The 27 EU leaders -- the entire bloc, except Britain -- will gather September 16 to discuss the fallout from the British vote in June to quit the EU.



Even so, Friday's meeting is unlikely to bang the austerity revision drum too loudly to avoid antagonizing Berlin, which has otherwise proven very sympathetic to southern states on migration, Pagoulatos notes.

