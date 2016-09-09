Obama warns N. Korea of 'serious consequences'

U.S. President Barack Obama, warning of "serious consequences", called the leaders of South Korea and Japan for consultations, a White House spokesman said Friday, after Pyongyang said it conducted its fifth nuclear test.



Obama was briefed on the situation as he flew home from a trip to Asia aboard Air Force One, Earnest said.



He said Obama, who arrived in Washington shortly after midnight Thursday, also consulted with South Korean President Park Geun-hye and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in separate phone calls from the presidential aircraft.

