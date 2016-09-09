45 people stuck overnight in cable cars at Mont Blanc

A series of cable cars carrying tourists stopped working at high altitude over the Mont Blanc massif in the Alps Thursday, prompting a major rescue operation and leaving 45 people trapped in midair overnight, France's interior minister said.



Four helicopters were deployed after 110 people became stuck when the cable cars stalled because of a "technical incident," Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said.



The cable car, which offers spectacular up-close views of Western Europe's tallest mountains and deep valleys below, connects the Aiguille de Midi peak in France, at 3,842 meters (12,605 feet), to Pointe Helbronner in Italy, at 3,462 meters (11,358 feet).

