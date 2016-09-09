French police shoot, arrest 'ISIS' gas car suspect

French police investigating a car containing six gas cylinders in Paris have arrested three female suspects said to have been planning fresh attacks, shooting one of them in the process.



When confronted, "one young women pulled out a knife and stabbed a police officer at stomach level", Joachim Fortes Sanchez, 21, told AFP. "It all happened very fast".



Four people -- two brothers and their girlfriends -- were already in custody over the car, found just a few hundred meters (feet) from the Notre Dame cathedral in central Paris, an area always thronged with tourists.



France is on high alert following a string of extremist attacks, including last November's coordinated bloodshed in which ISIS extremists killed 130 people.



Around 700 French nationals are still in Syria, France's top prosecutor said last week.

