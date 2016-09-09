Loyalists pine for Mao 40 years after death

Throngs of pilgrims lined up at Mao Zedong's mausoleum Friday to pay tribute on the 40th anniversary of his death, but state media were notably quiet on the founder of Communist China.



Friday, which marks 40 years since Mao's death in 1976, saw thousands of tourists in neon hats and parasols waiting two hours or more to shuffle silently past the Great Helmsman's body, garbed in an eponymous grey suit.



While many ordinary people revere Mao as the creator of "New China", his legacy is shadowed by the failed policies of the Great Leap Forward, which saw tens of millions of deaths, and the orgy of violence in the Cultural Revolution that deeply scarred the national psyche.



As visitors pushed forward at the mausoleum, two Beijing men talked fondly of Mao's era, saying people then were less obsessed with money, and urged a foreigner to study Mao Zedong Thought.

...