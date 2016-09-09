Security to top agenda as Malaysian PM visits Thailand



Fighting terrorism and cracking down on smuggling across their restive border will top the agenda at Friday's talks between Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and Thailand's junta, officials said.



The Thai and Malaysian leaders will discuss ways to advance dialogue with the insurgents, according to Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Malaysia is currently hosting talks between the Thai government and a group that claims to represent the insurgents, with the latest meeting held in Kuala Lumpur last week.

