France to cut taxes on businesses and households: minister

France's government unveiled Friday plans to lower taxes on households and companies, as the ruling Socialists lined up their budget for the 2017 election year.



Around 5 million households would benefit from the 1-billion-euro ($1.1 billion) reduction in income taxes, worth about 200 euros per family.



Sapin also said that the headline tax rate for small and medium-sized companies would be reduced to 28 percent -- the European average in 2017 and 2018 -- and for all companies from 2020 .

...