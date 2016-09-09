Afghan forces encircled by Taliban in provincial capital, officials say

Exhausted Afghan security forces were surrounded Friday by Taliban fighters in the capital of Afghanistan's south-central province of Uruzgan, a day after fighting off a concerted push by the militants, officials said.



At least 69 coalition troops died in Uruzgan during nearly a decade and a half of international military efforts to defeat the Taliban and other militant groups after 2001 .



About 16,000 NATO and allied troops remain in Afghanistan, mostly in an advising and counter-terrorism mission, but as of Thursday, U.S. officials said they had no troops in Uruzgan, nor had they conducted any air strikes.

...