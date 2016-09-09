UK pub chief toasts Brexit referendum success

The boss of popular British pub chain Wetherspoon Friday mocked critics who had forecast economic disaster in the event of Brexit -- and called on the government to scrap trade talks.



London-listed JD Wetherspoon is one of the country's biggest pub chains, with almost one thousand pubs and around 35,000 employees.



Wetherspoon reported that pre-tax profit rose 3.6 percent to £80.6 million ($107 million, 95 million euros) in the group's 2015/2016 financial year ending July 24 .



Martin, who owns 29 percent of the pub company he founded in 1979, also argued Friday that Britain did not need a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.

