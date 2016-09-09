Uzbekistan interim leader rules out military alliances

Ex-Soviet Uzbekistan's new interim president Shavkat Mirziyoyev has ruled out military alliances, the government said Friday, following the same course as the late veteran strongman Islam Karimov.



Mirziyoyev -- who served as the Central Asian country's prime minister for nearly 13 years -- is the frontrunner to replace Karimov in a presidential vote expected to take place within three months.



Karimov led the ex-Soviet state with an iron grip for some 27 years, earning a reputation abroad as one of the region's most savage despots who ruthlessly stamped out opposition and violated human rights.



Before his death, Karimov was one of two reigning presidents in Central Asia to have begun ruling his country before independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 .

