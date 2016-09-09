Myanmar army discharges 55 child soldiers: UN

Myanmar's military discharged 55 child soldiers from its ranks Friday, the United Nations said while warning that new underage recruits continue to enter the armed forces.



There are no verifiable figures on how many children still serve in Myanmar's huge military, which ruled over the country for 50 years before allowing November polls that swept democracy heroine Aung San Suu Kyi to power.



At least seven of the ethnic rebel militias who have been fighting the military in the country's borderlands for decades also use underage fighters, according to the U.N.

...