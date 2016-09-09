British PM rides into row over school selection

British Prime Minister Theresa May set out bold plans Friday for more selection in schools, raising a deeply divisive issue two months into a premiership that has so far been defined by Brexit.



The Conservative leader announced the end of a two-decade ban on new grammar schools, which only accept the brightest pupils, as part of a package of reforms intended to build a "truly meritocratic Britain".



May took over in July and her first two months have been dominated by questions over how and when she will implement Brexit.



Supporters say such schools offer poor, bright students an academically rigorous education.

