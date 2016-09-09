Zimbabwe public workers reject government job cuts plan

Zimbabwe's main public service union Friday rejected government plans to cut 25,000 jobs and suspend annual bonuses, saying that would hurt workers already struggling to make ends meet.



In a budget statement on Thursday, Chinamasa said state sector wages took up 97 percent of total revenues collected between January and June, a situation that could destabilise the economy.



It also meant the government risked being unable to pay salaries, Chinamasa said, proposing the suspension of annual bonuses for state employees in 2016 and 2017 to save $180 million annually.

