EU's Tusk urges migrant border support for Bulgaria

European Council president Donald Tusk gives a press conference after a meeting with Latvian Prime Minister in Riga on Sept. 8, 2016. / AFP / Ilmars ZNOTINS
Hungarian PM Orban urges EU to build an army of its own
Turkey says to halt EU migrant deal if no date given for visa-free travel
Serbia offers to help patrol Bulgaria-Turkey border
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Hungarian PM Orban urges EU to build an army of its own
Turkey says to halt EU migrant deal if no date given for visa-free travel
Serbia offers to help patrol Bulgaria-Turkey border
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE