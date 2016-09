(LtoR) Member of the European Commission Pierre Moscovici, Netherlands State Secretary of Finance Jeroen Rene Dijsselbloem, Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank Benoit Coeure and Director of European Stability Mechanism Klaus Regling attend a press conference during an Informal Meeting of Ministers for Economic and Financial Affairs (Informal ECOFIN) in Bratislava, Slovakia, on Sept. 9, 2016. / AFP / VLADIMIR SIMICEK